Snoop Dogg's 1958 Lincoln Continental Gets Upgraded, It Has Bentley Interior Now

This year couldn’t be any better for Snoop Dogg. He has announced the purchase of a record label, he participated in an incendiary Super Bowl Halftime Show next to other iconic artists, and he has just restored one of his vintage cars, a 1958 Lincoln that now features a Bentley interior.
Just a few days before his performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Snoop Dogg announced he had purchased Death Row Records, the label which helped him launch his career and rise to fame back in early 1990s.
On February 13, the 50-year old joined Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent on stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, for one of the most critically acclaimed Halftime performances. Which, naturally, included some vintage cars, as well.
Now, he’s going back to what he loves most besides rapping, which is restoring vintage cars. This one is a beautiful mint-colored 1958 Lincoln Continental Mark III, which now features a Bentley interior. For the project, Snoop Dogg teamed up again with custom auto upholstery company Stitched By Slick, with whom he previously worked for his 1980 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.
The result pleased the rapper and record executive, happy about the beige and brown leather seats. The classic automobile has been fitted with gold Amani Forged Wheels, which seem to be Cubano Forged. The seatbelt is also proof of the utmost luxury, as it looks like it’s from Gucci.
In the trunk, there’s a Punch P3 10” Rockford Fosgate subwoofer that pays tribute to Snoop’s mom, Beverly, who passed away in October 2021. On it, he wrote: “Mama, thank you for having me,” and added: “Thank you, God, for giving me an Angel for a mother.” It also features a nod to Snoop's latest album, Algorithm.
All in all, this restored 1958 Lincoln Continental Mark III couldn’t be more on-brand for Snoop Dogg.
