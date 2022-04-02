Chris Mills' 1959 Chevrolet Impala Is a Badass Lowrider, Snoop Dogg-approved

Remember the awesomely cool 1959 Chevrolet Impala lowrider that Snoop Dogg drove in that commercial for Super Bowl LVI? Well, it turns out it belongs to former NBA player Chris Mills. And it's one badass ride.
Featured by YouTube's "AutotopiaLA," Mills' 1959 Impala may look impressively stock on the outside, but it's a highly modified rig under the shell. Granted, the 13-inch wire wheels are an obvious telltale but wait until you see this thing hop on all four.
But here's the really cool thing about it. It wasn't just built to hop at lowrider events. Chris created this Impala with driveability in mind. Even though it has attended a lot of events and won a few prizes in the process, it gets a lot of time on the road. Mills is driving it as much as possible and judging by his smile, he's having a lot of fun doing it.
While he didn't want to modify it at first, being a numbers-matching classic and all, he eventually caved in and went with a 383-cubic-inch stroker setup under the hood. There's no word as to how much power and torque that V8 makes, but who cares? It sounds lovely and apparently, it has enough grunt to push Chris into the seat under full throttle.
Other upgrades also include a Ford rear end, a modern suspension system, and LED halo lights in the front. And I just can't get over to how good the 1959 Impala looks in black and with a red interior. No wonder Snoop Dogg picked it as his ride for that Pepsi commercial.
Watch it roar, hop, and even drag its rear end on the ground in the video below. You'll also learn more about this cool 1959 Impala and why Chris decided to name it "Mothership."
Oh, and if you're not very familiar with Mills' career, he was drafted into the NBA in 1993 and spent his first four years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He then moved to the New York Knicks for one season before joining the Golden State Warriors in 1997. He retired in 2003.
