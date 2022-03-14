Snoop Dogg's 1958 Lincoln Continental Shows Off Unique Features in Detailed Walkaround

Just like every celebrity, Snoop Dogg is also into cars. But while most of them go for modern, limited-edition supercars, the rapper is more into old-school American rigs of the Cadillac and Pontiac variety. But he also owns a unique 1958 Lincoln Continental retrofitted with... wait for it... a modern Bentley interior.
Prepped by Stitched by Slick, the Continental was originally revealed in February 2022, right after Snoop Dogg joined Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent on stage for a highly-acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime performance.
A few weeks later and the builder released a new walkaround video of the Lincoln, giving us a better look at what might just be the most daring Continental restoration out there. Simply because the classic four-door now flaunts the interior of a modern Bentley (perhaps also a Continental?), including the dashboard, center console, and the front seats.
And it's not just for show. Every single feature sourced from the Bentley works as it should, down to the infotainment display and the electrically adjustable seats. And of course, all the fancy wood veneer is there to keep the Continental on the luxury side of automotive things.
While the exterior retains the original 1958 Continental cues (save for the LED lights and the gold wheels), things are radically different under the hood now. That's because the original 430-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) MEL V8 was replaced by an LS3. Yup, the kind of swap that Ford and Lincoln fans won't take kindly.
Part of GM's massive family of small-block V8s, the 6.2-liter LS3 debuted in 2008 as a base mill in the Chevrolet Corvette. It also found its way in the Chevy Camaro and the four-door SS, as well as the short-lived Pontiac G8. It was rated at 430 horsepower in stock form, but it probably cranks out more oomph in this restomod application.
The space that used to be a trunk is now occupied by a Rockford Fosgate Punch P3 10-inch subwoofer that pays tribute to Snoop's mother, Beverly. It also features a nod to the rapper's latest album, Algorithm.
Granted, it's a rather unorthodox take on a classic Lincoln Continental, but hey, it wouldn't be a Snoop Dogg rig if it were any different. Check it out in the video below.
