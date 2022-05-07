Snoop Dogg's Son Cordell Broadus' Brand-New BMW Stolen, He Gets It Back Quickly Though

Buying a new car is always exciting and you want to take advantage of all its features, knowing that you’re the first to ever drive it. But Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus, didn’t get to enjoy his brand-new BMW too much before it was stolen.
Like father, like son. Snoop Dogg is a big car aficionado, and his collection comprises both new and classic models. Lately, though, he’s been more focused on building his classic collection.
His 25-year-old son is not as passionate about old cars, and he prefers them as modern and powerful as possible. So, he recently purchased a brand-new, 2022 BMW X6. But he didn’t get to enjoy it to the fullest, because TMZ reports that the 25-year-old's brand-new SUV was stolen in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday.
Luckily for Cordell, though, a tracking company located the vehicle soon after it was stolen, sending the information to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police located the BMW and rushed to retrieve the car.
It didn’t take long to find it and the officers took the car thief into custody. The person who stole the SUV already had an active warrant in his name, and he was booked on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle. The officers had reportedly found stolen items in Cordell’s BMW, although it was not specified what items were found.
It’s unclear which powertrain Cordell opted for, but the 2022 BMW lineup kicks off with the 40i, followed by the M50i, and the full-blown M model in the U.S, ranging from 335 horsepower (340 PS) in the 40i, 523 horsepower (530 ps) for the M50i, and 592 horsepower (600 ps). It would make more sense for him to opt for the top-of-the-range version, the X6 M, which has a starting price of $109,600.
The same outlet adds that the BMW X6 had been extremely easy to steal because someone had forgotten the keys in the car. Luckily, the story ended well for Cordell, who got his car back quickly. From now on, he will probably be more careful where he leaves his car keys.
