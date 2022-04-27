BMW Recalls 61,221 Vehicles Over Sunroof Operation Issue

Last month, an issue pertaining to how the sunroof operates on certain BMW vehicles was raised during a testing program. The automaker initiated an engineering review, along with a software review.
As it happens, a sunroof that closes without the key fob present inside the vehicle can increase the risk of injury. Glancing over the regulatory requirements, a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 118 was discovered. The German automaker hasn’t received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the described software issue.
A grand total of 61,221 vehicles are called back, ranging from 2019 to 2023 models. The list begins with the 4 Series Gran Coupe in 430i, 430i xDrive, and M440i xDrive specifications. Approximately 3,400 units are recalled.
The list continues with the X5 mid-size utility vehicle. An estimated 36,845 units ranging from the sDrive40i to the X5 M are called back, plus 6,921 units of the xDrive45e plug-in hybrid. Next up, we have the X6 to the tune of 6,031 examples. The final entry on the list comes in the guise of the X7 luxury utility vehicle, which is listed from 2019 through model year 2023.
Written by none other than BMW, the iffy software will be reflashed by authorized dealerships or through over-the-air updates. Known customers will be notified by first-class mail on June 13th, as per the attached report.
The sportiest car affected by this condition also happens to be the most controversial due to the way it looks. Criticized by Frank Stephenson and Chip Foose, the snouty 4er is defended by BMW’s design head with a rather unorthodox explanation. “You can see that on something as polarizing like the kidneys on the 4 Series, 20 percent of people are liking it. That fits the type of customers we are targeting,” declared Domagoj Dukec last year.
The X7 is pretty controversial as well, following the mid-cycle refresh that aligned the front end to the styling language of the brand-new 7 Series.
