Does BMW's Split-Headlamp Design Work Better on the X6?

After its 2019 introduction, the third-generation BMW X6 is in for a mid-cycle update. Prototypes have been spotted testing in the wild with an evolutionary design hiding beneath the fake skin, so we know that it won’t be influenced by the styling of the refreshed X7.
But what if it would gone down this route? With that question in mind, sugardesign_1 set out to give the current X6 a virtual facelift, imagining it with the same face as its larger and more expensive sibling.
Almost everything carries over from the flagship high-rider, from the big grille to the aggressive bumper, albeit adapted to fit its design, and obviously the split lighting signature, with the upper units being the DRLs, and the lower ones the actual headlights. Filling the arches much better than the original ones, the wheels carry over from the X7, and the side mirror caps were reshaped and are part of the digital makeover.
Meanwhile, BMW’s designers have chosen a much more restrained approach for the facelifted X6, which will feature a pair of headlamps similar to those equipping the current one and a grille that isn’t oversized. The bumper is all-new, incorporating the repositioned headlamps and a smaller central air intake. The back end has yet to be updated, but it will likely sport a new bumper, diffuser, and taillights. Expect larger digital dials and the iDrive 8 infotainment system inside, next to the usual upholstery and trim changes.
It is understood that most (or perhaps all) powertrains will carry over from the current X6, and they will still vary depending on the market, with Europe likely getting diesel units, in addition to the gasoline lumps, and the United States gasoline mills solely, topped by the V8-powered M variant. Still, it is too early to speak about the engines, as a lot could happen by the time it premieres supposedly next year, launching as a 2024 model in the U.S.
Almost everything carries over from the flagship high-rider, from the big grille to the aggressive bumper, albeit adapted to fit its design, and obviously the split lighting signature, with the upper units being the DRLs, and the lower ones the actual headlights. Filling the arches much better than the original ones, the wheels carry over from the X7, and the side mirror caps were reshaped and are part of the digital makeover.
Meanwhile, BMW’s designers have chosen a much more restrained approach for the facelifted X6, which will feature a pair of headlamps similar to those equipping the current one and a grille that isn’t oversized. The bumper is all-new, incorporating the repositioned headlamps and a smaller central air intake. The back end has yet to be updated, but it will likely sport a new bumper, diffuser, and taillights. Expect larger digital dials and the iDrive 8 infotainment system inside, next to the usual upholstery and trim changes.
It is understood that most (or perhaps all) powertrains will carry over from the current X6, and they will still vary depending on the market, with Europe likely getting diesel units, in addition to the gasoline lumps, and the United States gasoline mills solely, topped by the V8-powered M variant. Still, it is too early to speak about the engines, as a lot could happen by the time it premieres supposedly next year, launching as a 2024 model in the U.S.