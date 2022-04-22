Tuner Gives BMW X6 Nose and Butt Jobs, Let's Hope It Doesn't Start Twerking

Arguably one of the most controversial body styles in the entire car world, crossover coupes usually attract people that favor style over practicality – as if you can call something like the BMW X6 stylish.
Like it or not (and I don’t), they’re an important part of the automotive industry, and with so many of them out there, some have been tuned. We cannot really bash a nice conversion, perhaps with more power than the original Bugatti Veyron, but the pictured BMW X6 is neither nice, nor that powerful.
Sporting too much forged carbon, which is a rather new trend in the tuning world, it was modified by Larte Design. The flashy upgrades comprise the new hood, kidney grilles, and chin spoiler. Further back, it has side attachments, including the new skirts and mirror caps, and not one but two wings on the roof and tailgate.
You certainly won’t have to squint your eyes to tell what is new at the rear, because that diffuser has a very in-your-face approach. It has cutouts on each side for the stacked exhaust pipes, which also came from the aftermarket world, and two brake lights towards the middle. Measuring 23 inches in diameter, the Y-spoke wheels are also new, and have Larte center caps.
If you’re wondering about how much power it has, well, your guess is as good as ours, as the tuner hasn’t said anything about it. However, it is clear that we are looking at the normal X6, and not the full-blown M versions, and since this copy posed for the camera in Norway, we wouldn’t be surprised to find out that it packs a low-revving mill under that brash hood – that would be a diesel, for our newer audience. But that’s pure assumption, and we’ll end this story by telling you what we do like about it: the color and privacy windows.
Sporting too much forged carbon, which is a rather new trend in the tuning world, it was modified by Larte Design. The flashy upgrades comprise the new hood, kidney grilles, and chin spoiler. Further back, it has side attachments, including the new skirts and mirror caps, and not one but two wings on the roof and tailgate.
You certainly won’t have to squint your eyes to tell what is new at the rear, because that diffuser has a very in-your-face approach. It has cutouts on each side for the stacked exhaust pipes, which also came from the aftermarket world, and two brake lights towards the middle. Measuring 23 inches in diameter, the Y-spoke wheels are also new, and have Larte center caps.
If you’re wondering about how much power it has, well, your guess is as good as ours, as the tuner hasn’t said anything about it. However, it is clear that we are looking at the normal X6, and not the full-blown M versions, and since this copy posed for the camera in Norway, we wouldn’t be surprised to find out that it packs a low-revving mill under that brash hood – that would be a diesel, for our newer audience. But that’s pure assumption, and we’ll end this story by telling you what we do like about it: the color and privacy windows.