Hide Your Kids, the Facelifted 2024 BMW X6 Is Out Testing!

Originally introduced back in 2007 as a flashier, less attractive, and less practical take on the X5, the BMW X6 has long overcome its niche vehicle status to the point where it has inspired other companies to follow the same recipe.
The second gen was introduced in 2015 and retired in 2019 by the third and latest generation, which is now about to get a mid-cycle refresh or LCI in BMW slang. We’ve seen the first spy shots a little over two months ago, and more recently, our man with the cam has managed to snap another prototype in the open, this time in Germany.
With its entire front end under wraps, the tester stands out like a sore thumb, but on a more positive note, it doesn’t feature an oversized grille. What it has, compared to its predecessor, is a new bumper, with what appears to be a much smaller central air intake, and repositioned fog lamps. Sporting new graphics, the headlights are a bit slimmer.
It appears that the rear bumper wasn’t changed at all. It still incorporates the license plate holder, flanked by the horizontal reflectors, and has a diffuser attached to it that doesn’t seem to be that different. This piece has cutouts on each side for the fake exhaust trim, which tries to portray it as having quad tailpipes, you know, like the real BMW X6 M. The taillights have a different pattern, and in all likelihood, they are not the final production units.
A few upgrades are expected inside too, such as the iDrive 8 infotainment system, and a larger digital instrument cluster.
Most powertrains should soldier on from the current X6, which vary depending on the market. It is possible that Europe will still get the diesel units, in addition to the usual gasoline mills that will make up the engine lineup in the United States. The X6 M will still sit at the top of the range, with its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8.
The facelifted X6 might premiere sometime next year, and by the time it launches in the U.S., it should be a 2024 model.
