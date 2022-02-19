Kitschy First-Gen BMW X6 Poses on 32-Inch Wheels, Makes the Bucktooth Grille Look Decent

If the engine of this BMW X6 ever gives up the ghost, then the owner should buy a real horse. After all, with a little bit of chopping, the vehicle would look like a stagecoach.
It certainly has the wheels to match the horse carriage looks, which, at 32 inches in diameter, required some elbow grease to fit under the arches.
One might be tricked into thinking that we found this rather old BMW X6 on Reddit, in their ‘horrible’ car mods thread. However, they would be wrong, because an almost equally-laughable source, when it comes to vehicles on humongous wheels at least, is a YouTube channel called Superior Shelbie & Ace Whips.
You might remember it from some of our previous coverage of such tuned models, which included rides such as the Chevrolet Camaro on 32s and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe on 30s that we wrote about here. They apparently take pride in filming them, but hey, to each his own, right?
Now, back to this coupe crossover, which isn't the first choice for a petrolhead, as it doesn’t exactly put the S in SUV, nor is pretty, and spacious for that matter. It appears to be in a decent condition, has a dark blue finish, smoked taillights, and rear privacy windows, and from what we can tell from the short video shot vertically, this is where the modifications have stopped.
Hopefully, the owner won’t get any more crazy ideas, as there are tons of things that they could do to it. After all, the internet is filled with such cars inspired by real donks that someone should invent a term for – how about shonks? Either way, if we were in their shoes, we’d revert it back to stock, sell it, and get something else that’s worthier of the tuning world.
One might be tricked into thinking that we found this rather old BMW X6 on Reddit, in their ‘horrible’ car mods thread. However, they would be wrong, because an almost equally-laughable source, when it comes to vehicles on humongous wheels at least, is a YouTube channel called Superior Shelbie & Ace Whips.
You might remember it from some of our previous coverage of such tuned models, which included rides such as the Chevrolet Camaro on 32s and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe on 30s that we wrote about here. They apparently take pride in filming them, but hey, to each his own, right?
Now, back to this coupe crossover, which isn't the first choice for a petrolhead, as it doesn’t exactly put the S in SUV, nor is pretty, and spacious for that matter. It appears to be in a decent condition, has a dark blue finish, smoked taillights, and rear privacy windows, and from what we can tell from the short video shot vertically, this is where the modifications have stopped.
Hopefully, the owner won’t get any more crazy ideas, as there are tons of things that they could do to it. After all, the internet is filled with such cars inspired by real donks that someone should invent a term for – how about shonks? Either way, if we were in their shoes, we’d revert it back to stock, sell it, and get something else that’s worthier of the tuning world.