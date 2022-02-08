2023 BMW X6 Facelift Spied for the First Time, More Changes Set to Come

BMW engineers are testing the facelifted X6, not just the X5. The photo gallery of this article shows the first images of the facelifted X6's prototype as it undergoes winter testing. Before we wait another year to see it revealed, let us take a closer look together.
First, the headlights are slimmer, which seems to be the new idea for BMW these days. The German marque has applied this idea to the upcoming facelift of the 7 Series, and you can also see it on the upcoming X5 facelift. It might be just what these models needed, but we will have to wait for the production version to know for sure.
Since this is a facelift, after all, the front bumper has received a minor redesign, but it is still covered in camouflage. Its front grille is also camouflaged with it, and you can already see that this model continues to have an active grille, which can be shut or opened depending on cooling requirements. It appears that things did not get hot enough under the hood to make the computers that control those vanes open the front grille.
When its profile is concerned, the BMW X6 facelift does not involve dramatic changes. The example that is being tested sports a set of blue brake calipers, which means it comes with M Sport accessories. Unlike the X5 prototype we presented this week, this X6 facelift prototype is not a plug-in hybrid.
On the inside, the X6 facelift gets the latest iDrive system, which has reached the eighth generation. The system also involves a bigger screen, and it continues to be placed in a landscape format.
The gauge cluster continues to be fully digital, but is now integrated behind a flat glass panel. It appears that BMW has decided to go the Mercedes-Benz route on this idea.
On the rear, this prototype of the BMW X6 facelift still has the ongoing model's taillights, and there are no changes made to the rear bumper. Expect those two aspects to change as the prototype moves further in its development process.
