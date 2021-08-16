Hamann Proves You Can’t Polish a BMW X6 M, No Matter What You Do to It

Late last fall, Hamann rolled out its custom body kit for the new generation BMW X6, and now they have refined it for the M variant of the crossover, or SAV in BMW slang.
The bundle of upgrades includes pretty much the same stuff, such as the front and rear bumper attachments, side skirts, and tailgate- and roof-mounted spoilers.
Contributing to the new stance of the X6 M are the 23-inch Anniversary Evo wheels and lowering kit that brings the whole body closer to the ground by 35 mm (1.4 in).
As you can see from the single picture of the interior released by the German tuner, the cabin mods won’t blow your mind either, because they only include the black anodized aluminum pedals and footrest, and a set of exclusive floor mats.
Hamann says the aftermarket pieces are already available for order, without revealing any pricing details. Nonetheless, surfing through their website reveals that these parts can be had as individual options.
The tailgate spoiler costs €1,059.10 ($1,249) in Germany, and the roof wing €773.50 ($912). The front apron and rear diffuser will set you back €1,368.50 ($1,614) and €940.10 ($1,109) respectively, while the side skirts are another €2,356.20 ($2,779).
For the wheels, without tires, interested parties will have to pay €5,803.63 ($6,845). The lowering springs cost €546.21 ($644), and the Hamann emblems at the front and rear are €22.61 ($27) each. The aftermarket footrest is listed at €154.70 ($182), and the floor mats cost €283.22 ($334).
A trunk mat is also available, for €446.25 ($526), and the door entry lights that project the tuner’s logo onto the ground are priced at €95.20 ($112).
These add up to almost €14,000 (equal to ~$16,500), and that’s before installation. Don’t forget that the tires will further bump the price of the tuning job.
