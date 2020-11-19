Hamann Treats the BMW X6 To Expensive Body Kit and Shiny or Dark 23-Inch Alloys

If anyone is interested, the distance from Laupheim to Munich is usually a two-hour affair by car, as the headquarters of Hamann Motorsport and BMW AG sit less than 200 km (124 miles) apart. So, anyone shelling out at least 74,474 euros for an X6 crossover could easily stop by the tuner’s shop and upgrade the SAV with the latest aero and styling goodies. But, beware, they don’t come cheap.
BMW’s third-generation X6 (codenamed G06) hasn’t been around for too long – at least not in Bavarian terms, since the automaker premiered just last month the First Edition X6M Competition. But it’s been enough for the aftermarket specialists to develop a little something for the series. Case in point, Hamann has occupied its time with the stock models, coming up with a series of aerodynamic and styling enhancements.
The tuner hasn’t bothered itself with fancy names for its series of upgrades, calling this simply a “body kit” and getting right down to business with the parts. Interested customers will be able to select a front spoiler, wheel arch covers, both a roof and a rear spoiler, an adapter set with Hamann tailpipes measuring 101 mm (almost four inches), along with a host of interior elements.
Of course, the company hasn’t forgotten about the alloy wheels, fitting the midsize premium crossover with a complete set of the Anniversary Evo (Evo and Evo II options are available). They are massively sized at 23 inches, and can be had in three nuances: Black, Graphite Grey, and Hyper Silver.
It seems that Hamann has fixated on stealthy nuances for this build, because the tailpipe covers also feature complimentary hues - the choice is either for stainless steel chrome, ceramic, or carbon black. Even the interior accessories follow the same trend, with aluminum or black anodized pedals and footrest, a carbon-look for the trunk mat and a dark set of “exclusive” floor mats.
Before taking the trip to Laupheim there is one last thing to consider, though. The pricing is worthy of Hamann’s reputation, with the cheapest exterior accessory (both the diffuser and roof spoiler are priced equally) costing at least 754 euros ($892 at the current exchange rates). Sure, the front and rear emblems with Hamann’s logo are just 22 euros ($26) apiece... but come on, others give them for free!
By the way, if you want to check out the complete pricing list for all the upgrades prepared by Hamann Motorsport, we have attached their PDF below – just don’t be scared by those 23-inch rims costing at least 7,724 euros ($9,137) per set!
The tuner hasn’t bothered itself with fancy names for its series of upgrades, calling this simply a “body kit” and getting right down to business with the parts. Interested customers will be able to select a front spoiler, wheel arch covers, both a roof and a rear spoiler, an adapter set with Hamann tailpipes measuring 101 mm (almost four inches), along with a host of interior elements.
Of course, the company hasn’t forgotten about the alloy wheels, fitting the midsize premium crossover with a complete set of the Anniversary Evo (Evo and Evo II options are available). They are massively sized at 23 inches, and can be had in three nuances: Black, Graphite Grey, and Hyper Silver.
It seems that Hamann has fixated on stealthy nuances for this build, because the tailpipe covers also feature complimentary hues - the choice is either for stainless steel chrome, ceramic, or carbon black. Even the interior accessories follow the same trend, with aluminum or black anodized pedals and footrest, a carbon-look for the trunk mat and a dark set of “exclusive” floor mats.
Before taking the trip to Laupheim there is one last thing to consider, though. The pricing is worthy of Hamann’s reputation, with the cheapest exterior accessory (both the diffuser and roof spoiler are priced equally) costing at least 754 euros ($892 at the current exchange rates). Sure, the front and rear emblems with Hamann’s logo are just 22 euros ($26) apiece... but come on, others give them for free!
By the way, if you want to check out the complete pricing list for all the upgrades prepared by Hamann Motorsport, we have attached their PDF below – just don’t be scared by those 23-inch rims costing at least 7,724 euros ($9,137) per set!