Looks Like BMW Almost Forgot to Show the First Edition X5 M and X6 M Competition

Many automakers are using the “First Edition” format to entice consumers to a pricier – and marginally nicer – version of their latest releases. The blue and white automaker is certainly no stranger to the concept, as a means to fight off the equally eager competition. But, on this occasion, BMW is certainly stretching the limits of such a special series... when it’s launched more than a year since the model’s introduction.
We met the all-new BMW X5 M and X6 M high-performance SUVs more than a year ago, as the German carmaker was preparing their arrival in front of the public at the 2019 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show. They were present there in the Competition top trim, as well – but it’s only now that we are getting news about the impending availability of their First Editions.
Yes, you’re reading this right, BMW is only now releasing the First Edition X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition. A bit belated, if you ask us, but at least they are pushing the right (pun intended) pedal in terms of both style and exclusivity.
There’s no pricing details just yet, but the automaker does try to make up the lost time by saying that both can be ordered right now, with intended production at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the U.S. limited to just 250 examples for each series.
There aren’t any technical changes, and both arrive with the same V8 engine that’s good for 625 ps (617 hp), the M-enhanced suspension setup, and the M xDrive all-wheel drive. On the other hand, there are quite a few new design choices to discuss.
First off, there’s an exclusive shade to be had – the BMW Individual Frozen Dark Silver, alongside the equally special BMW Individual Frozen Marina Bay Blue. The latter is a new ex-factory hue offered on the two models seen here, as well as X5, X6, and X7.
Both are complimented by the asymmetric (21-inch front, 22-inch rear) M Jet Black alloys, as well as a roster of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) elements – such as M Carbon exterior mirror caps, an M Carbon engine compartment cover, or X6’s M Carbon rear spoiler.
Inside there are other CFRP details, along with “First Edition 1/250” writing for the carbon fiber interior trim, and a color-coordinated atmosphere. The latter is courtesy of the BMW Individual Merino full leather trim in Silverstone/Midnight Blue or the BMW Individual headliner in Midnight Blue Alcantara, while the seats feature black Alcantara inserts and contrasting Sakhir Orange stitches.
