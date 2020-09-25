2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Officially Teased With Exclusive Lightning Blue

When Ford introduced the all-new Bronco family, it also revealed that early adopters will have the chance to snatch something special – a 2021 Bronco First Edition. These limited series have become highly customary among automakers as of late, and the Blue Oval seems intent on spicing up the process... with a new, exclusive color, that was previously unannounced.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and 2-door / 4-door Bronco First Edition reservations have been filled in mere hours after the U.S. automaker announced their availability. Due to the overwhelming demand, the company even doubled the production slots for the latter, from the initial 3,500 to 7,000 units.
With that, everyone must have thought the process was complete and all they had to do is wait for the payment and delivery. Well, it turns out Ford had other plans.
The Detroit-based automaker decided to announce on social media that reservations holders of the full-fledged Bronco will have the additional option of selecting a unique color for the First Edition models, dubbed Lightning Blue. With this being a Twitter feed, there are very few details to discuss, other than the fact it will remain exclusive to the First Edition series.
Interestingly, Ford is not exactly addressing the color conundrum caused recently by a fan-uncovered mysterious painted body frame. That one looked a lot different, more akin to a desert tan / olive / military greenish hue, so this being the newly introduced Lightning Blue is definitely out of the question.
Actually, resolving this little rumor mill treasure hunt would make no difference to the future owners of the 2021 Bronco First Edition – the special series has a color palette comprised out of just five colors: Area 51, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, and this newly added Lightning Blue.
We have seen the first pre-production pictures of the rock-crawling expert coming out of the Michigan Assembly Plant, but everyone interested in purchasing the hottest SUV of the moment needs to arm with lots of patience – Build & Price will go live this October and first deliveries are scheduled for the distant month of June, 2021.
On a scale of 1 to ¯, how good does the #FordBronco look in Lightning Blue?— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 23, 2020
Exclusively available to those who reserved a First Edition. pic.twitter.com/bDNIL7KnJB