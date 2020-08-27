2021 Ford Bronco Becomes Adorable Marriage Proposal Wingman, She Said "Yes"

Ford has undergone some innovative conceptual ways of thinking when it comes to its treatment of the reimagined 2021 Bronco, with the Blue Oval automaker making sure it can really GOAT (Go Over Any Terrain) at any given moment. But so far, we never imagined this would apply to marriage proposals as well... especially since the off-road family of models has not yet been released into the wild. Nevertheless, that should never stop intrepid minds from proving that love really conquers it all.
According to Fox 2 Detroit, Daniel Kubistec certainly managed to surprise his newly minted fiancée, Taylor McQueen. The two formed a couple three years ago when they met in Colorado, and this summer they decided to spend some quality family time in Michigan.
With the state being the capital for all things Ford, among other automakers (aka Fiat Chrysler and General Motors), Daniel found the perfect opportunity to pop the one question that should stop hearts right on their beadlock-capable tracks (for one fleeting moment, naturally).
It turned out that Taylor had a long-lasting crush on the Ford Bronco and his future husband so happened to conveniently have an uncle named George Goddu who works as an electric vehicle strategist at Ford. It was all premeditated, of course, because the latter has been with the company for three decades, already.
Thanks to his adequate connection, Daniel was able to arrange with about six persons from within the company ranks for a private tour of the recently acquired Michigan Central Station where so happened that a Bronco prototype was also present. By the way, it turns out that Taylor got so excited because of the private reveal of the reinvented off-roader she did not even put two and two together, declaring she was completely taken by surprise with the actual proposal.
Job well done, Daniel. And congratulations to the lovely couple – may you have a long-lasting marriage and a very reliable 2021 Ford Bronco if the family budget allows the acquisition after the ceremony.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Ford Bronco’s first public appearance (which involves actual public, unlike the one staged not long ago in New York) has been scheduled for September 9th-12th at the upcoming Bronco Driver Magazine’s 2020 Bronco Super Celebration West, according to the bronco6g.com forum. So, time to go West.
