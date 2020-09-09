autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month
Car reviews:
 

2021 Ford Bronco Painted Body Frames Left in the Rain Possibly Reveal New Color

9 Sep 2020, 12:58 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Hype around the recently reinvented Ford Bronco has been tremendous ever since the official presentation in July, and shows no signs of wearing off. Actually, eager fans of the model just keep on making new discoveries. For example, a few shots of some 2021 painted body frames that were sitting idle in the rain at the Wayne assembly facility have turned into a veritable treasure hunt / mystery adventure.
114 photos
2021 Ford Bronco new color spotted2021 Ford Bronco new color spotted2021 Ford Bronco new color spotted2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco & Bronco Sport2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official photo2021 Ford Bronco Sport official design sketch2021 Ford Bronco Sport official design sketch
While people have been very interested in recent off-road releases such as the reimagined Defender or the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX, not even the impending introduction of the Jeep Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer has managed to outshine the latest family of Blue Oval rock-crawling experts.

Which is probably why people are way more attentive to each possible detail – even if this time around we are dealing with simple, painted body frames. Actually, if these were just baren body frames there would have been no mystery to discuss right now. But as the story unfolds it turns out the shots posted on the bronco6g.com forum by one of the users have sparked an interesting possibility.

The pictures that were shared by Dennis C. with the Bronco-loving community initially sparked interest because people lamented Ford’s decision to leave painted body frames outside in the rain. You know, even with paint protection on, water and metal usually don’t mix – as they create a rather nasty natural process called corrosion.

Eager spotters then turned this sad / ironic mistreatment story into a real mystery after noticing that among the official colors (we can see Oxford White, Shadow Black, Velocity Blue, Rapid Red, Area 51, Cactus, Silver, maybe even some Antimatter Blue examples) there was also something new.

Unfortunately, the photo’s low resolution makes it anyone’s guess if we are dealing with a surprise, unannounced color (there are a few options from fans - desert tan / olive / military greenish), or just a visual ghost. Perhaps it is simply a Carbon Gray representative...

Editor's note:

The gallery has also been enhanced with Ford's beauty shots of the 2021 Bronco.
2021 Ford Bronco Ford bronco PAINT color off-road bronco6g
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day