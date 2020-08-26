2021 Ford Bronco Survey Potentially Spilled the Price Beans on all Packages

There is tremendous potential for the reinvented Bronco off-roader to become the next gold mine for the second largest American automaker after the F-Series of pickup trucks. Interest has been tremendous, with the First Edition models becoming a no-show within hours of the official presentation. Also, people have been religiously following every single development – and now Ford has just one area where it could screw up everything: pricing.
By the looks of it, the Blue Oval is leaving no stone unturned – be it on the Rubicon Trail, across the famous Moab or in the reservation holders’ email inbox. The latter are among the many thousands that have already expressed their direct wish to acquire a new, 2021 Ford Bronco, once it's out and about from the factory floor.
For now, the Bronco Sport has gotten the sole official configurator so the actual pricing details pertaining to the available options for the 2-door and 4-door Broncos are anyone’s guess. Of course, we already know the base prices, with the 2DR kicking off at just $29,995 and the bigger brother going for at least $34,695 when the Base grade is selected.
Fortunately, Ford has decided to survey the reservation holders of the 2021 Bronco and the bronco6g forum users have some leaked package pricing to share with us, including for the almighty Sasquatch option, which is $5,000 on the entry grade.
The latter makes even the Base Bronco an extreme off-roader with its 17-inch black aluminum alloys that are beadlock-capable, 35-inch Mud Terrain tires, electro-locking front and rear axles, 4.7 final drive gear ratio, 1.2-inch suspension lift kit and heavy-duty Bilstein shocks, among others.
One of the forum admins (who chose for his personal configuration the 2-door Bronco in Outer Banks guise) sifted through the available information and apparently came up with the entire list of pricing details for all possible package options. Of course, you should take all this with a grain of salt – Ford might be testing the waters for the package pricing and could change them accordingly to user feedback.
Our own choice would be for a Badlands 2.7L EcoBoost with the 10 Speed Auto ($3,500), the Sasquatch Package ($2,500 on this particular trim), Carbonized Grey molded hard top with Soft Top ($3,700) and the $600 towing package. Let us know about yours in the comment section below if you want.
