See the 2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch in All Colors Proudly Wearing White Fenders

People need to spend time doing something until next year when the Blue Oval starts sales of the reimagined Ford Bronco range. Those with Photoshop skills already have a field day because fans are more than eager to see their ideal color-matching configuration, even if only in CGI form for now. We also got hooked on the what if game and the latest set of renders gave us the occasion to decide if white top and fenders are too much or spot on.
The 2021 Ford Bronco has been making the rounds around the world ever since its presentation in July, even though the reimagined off-roader will mostly stay on American soil to fight off the hordes of Jeep Wrangler aficionados. It has been derived as an entire family, so people are divided among three options – the crossover-like Bronco Sport, the 2-Door tribute to the original and the 4-Door powerhouse.
The latter is the focus for today’s set of renders brought to our attention courtesy of Doug, a member of the Bronco6g.com community. He decided to sift through the available color palette with a major personalization twist – we also get a look at possible white top and / or white fender combinations.
Customization is a big part of the Bronco game for the Detroit automaker, so no wonder people are eager to imagine their ideal version of the rugged off-roader – especially when the render artist has based the depiction on a Bronco wearing the fan-favorite Sasquatch pack.
Most design choices are deeply personal and can bring to light traits of personality, so don’t hold it against us when sharing our choices from within this new pool of simulated depictions – you can certainly leave your option in the comment section below.
As such, we decided to discard the white top / white fenders combination and go for two options. The minimalist one is the Area 51 with color-coordinated top and wheel fenders, while the adventurous one is Rapid Red with black fenders and top. What say you?
