2021 Ram 1500 TRX Already Sold Out, No Worries - it Was Just the Launch Edition

Somebody managed to snatch the reflector light away from the 2021 Ford Bronco, and it was not Jeep. Well, at least the red carpet has been kept under the same roof, because Fiat Chrysler Automobiles nailed a performance truck coup d'etat with the Hellcat-swapped 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Interest was certainly through the roof, so we kind of feel that FCA missed an opportunity here with the very low-count Launch Edition.
Just as customary with highly anticipated models, Ram has prepared a 1500 TRX Launch Edition for early adopters. Unlike its Blue Oval rival, though, it has not supplemented the production of the special series upon popular request.
Ram must be aiming for the privileged collector status because the FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan has been tasked to produce exactly 702 units of the Launch Edition - we are already imagining auction houses are rubbing their hands with joy because of the decision.
And, of course, all of them were snatched in a matter of hours (three of them, to be precise) on August 18th, a day after the arrival of the special series alongside the regular TRX. You could still treat yourself to the latter as the automaker has already an up and running online configurator.
No need to wonder why just 702 examples for the Launch Edition because the number matches the horsepower count provided by the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 one might usually find under the hood of the Hellcat Challenger.
The lucky 702 future owners will be getting their piece of the action after production debuts in the first days of the fourth quarter of the year and they are all from the U.S. - the European homologation is still underway.
As far as differences are concerned, the stock TRX does not come with the exclusive Anvil Gray exterior shade, nor with the bespoke red and brushed-aluminum center console emblem that reminds everyone this is no ordinary 1500 TRX.
Ram is also bundling the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group with the purchase, which ads carbon fiber interior detailing, a color accent package, a Head-up Display, beadlock wheels and some neat exterior graphics, among others.
Ram must be aiming for the privileged collector status because the FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan has been tasked to produce exactly 702 units of the Launch Edition - we are already imagining auction houses are rubbing their hands with joy because of the decision.
And, of course, all of them were snatched in a matter of hours (three of them, to be precise) on August 18th, a day after the arrival of the special series alongside the regular TRX. You could still treat yourself to the latter as the automaker has already an up and running online configurator.
No need to wonder why just 702 examples for the Launch Edition because the number matches the horsepower count provided by the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 one might usually find under the hood of the Hellcat Challenger.
The lucky 702 future owners will be getting their piece of the action after production debuts in the first days of the fourth quarter of the year and they are all from the U.S. - the European homologation is still underway.
As far as differences are concerned, the stock TRX does not come with the exclusive Anvil Gray exterior shade, nor with the bespoke red and brushed-aluminum center console emblem that reminds everyone this is no ordinary 1500 TRX.
Ram is also bundling the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group with the purchase, which ads carbon fiber interior detailing, a color accent package, a Head-up Display, beadlock wheels and some neat exterior graphics, among others.