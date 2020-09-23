Here Are Pre-Production Pics of the 2021 Ford Bronco at Michigan Assembly Plant

Ford knows it has the hottest SUV of the moment. But even though reservations are go and the hype keeps on growing, the first deliveries are scheduled for June 2021. Adding insult to injury, build and price have been pushed back a month because of the Sasquatch Package with the seven-speed manual transmission.
October is when the Blue Oval will spill the beans on every option of the two- and four-door utility vehicles, and until then, the Michigan Assembly Plant will be preparing to satisfy the ever-increasing demand. The photos that were recently uploaded by The Bronco Nation depict “the first pre-production Bronco,” confirming that Ford is making final preparations before series production starts in March.
The official timeline for the Bronco posted on Ford.com says that reservations can be converted to orders at your preferred dealer in December. In early 2021, you can also expect information about the date of delivery. But “due to the high number of reservations,” bear in mind that “deliveries may extend into the 2022 calendar year.” Indeed, ladies and gentlemen; it will be a long, arduous wait!
Excluding the First Edition that has already sold out, the Bronco can be had in Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, and Wildtrak specifications. Only the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo is offered with a stick shift while the 2.7-liter option with six cylinders is mated to a 10-speed automatic.
The four-door Wildtrak is the most expensive trim level at $51,370 before destination charge and options, but on the upside, the larger engine and Sasquatch Package with 35-inch tires and off-road goodies are featured as standard. For reference, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with four doors is $42,195 with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and six-speed manual while the EcoDiesel costs $4k more.
Ford isn’t going to give in to compression ignition, though. Instead, the Bronco will gain a plug-in hybrid option with more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the Wrangler 4xe thanks to more displacement and two additional cylinders. Hearsay suggests 450-ish horsepower or thereabouts, which is very good for a mid-size SUV.
Ford has announced Build & Price for release in October, so until then, we can provide you with some ‘Build’ . . Today, #TheBroncoNation got exclusive access to the Michigan Assembly Plant where the first pre-production #Bronco went down the historic assembly line. Find out more at the link in our bio!