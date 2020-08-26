Volkswagen “Icon” Off-Road SUV Rendered as Rebadged 2021 Ford Bronco

Volkswagen and Ford are joined at the hip since June 2020. The automotive juggernauts signed an agreement for “joint projects on commercial vehicles, electrification, and autonomous driving.” One of the biggest confirmations we have from the two parties is the 2022 Ranger’s platform for the all-new Amarok.
This gets us to a 2021 Ford Bronco dealer document we’ve covered at the beginning of July, which confirms the “second-generation global mid-size truck architecture” for the Jeep Wrangler-rivaling utility vehicle. This is the platform the Blue Oval will employ for the Ranger, and yes, Volkswagen will use it too.
Although it’s a far-fetched possibility, rumor has it the Amarok will gain a Ranger Raptor-like version thanks to the Ford Motor Company’s know-how. That kind of arrangement, however, would cannibalize sales of an already niche segment. The Bronco can also be considered niche given than only Jeep can compete with the newcomer on equal footing, and this gets us to the featured design study.
“Volkswagen Icon” is how Kleber Silva titled his rendering, and as you can clearly tell, we’re dealing with different badges and a polarizing front end. Don’t mind the auxiliary headlights because the biggest change comes in the guise of the headlights, sourced from the Teramont mid-size SUV with seating for 7.
The Icon doesn’t make sense from a visual standpoint, and looking at the bigger picture, Volkswagen would have a hard time selling a rebadged Bronco in the Old Continent. Lest we forget, Ford doesn’t plant to bring the Bronco to the Old Continent either. Not even the Bronco Sport, which is a unibody crossover!
If you were wondering what the Blue Oval gets from Volkswagen for offering the 2022 Ranger’s underpinnings, that would be “a highly differentiated EV for Europe by 2023 built on the Modular Electric Drive vehicle architecture.” Although unconfirmed, a second Ford EV on the MEB may be in the pipeline.
Last, but certainly not least, a “city delivery van based on the latest Caddy” will be offered by the Ford Motor Company while Volkswagen is getting a “one-tonne cargo van created by Ford.”
