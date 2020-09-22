The Escher Tiny House Is How the Super-Rich Do Tiny Living

2023 Ford Bronco Warthog Photos Show Raptor Suspension, PHEV Wiring

Is it the Warthog? Or is it a prototype of the Raptor? Whatever Ford wants to call the next level over the Badlands with the Sasquatch Package, this Bronco definitely means business thanks to off-road goodies such as the All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. 19 photos



Zoom in on the pictures of this camouflaged prototype, and you can also notice Fox Internal Bypass shock absorbers with Live Valve technology. The F-150 Raptor has been updated with similar shocks for the 2019 model year, a race-proven design that wows on the trail and in the urban jungle with a surprisingly compliant ride.



Although it’s hard to tell, the Warthog or Raptor appears to feature wider tracks than the Bronco Sasquatch. The biggest “what if” of these pictures comes in the guise of orange wires under the ladder-frame chassis, a color that is often seen in high-voltage applications such as hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles.



Ford may be playing with our expectations, that’s a possibility, but then again, why would the Blue Oval use this kind of wires in a prototype that doesn’t rely on any sort of electrical assistance? Given these circumstances, a plug-in hybrid powertrain has been confirmed by the Dearborn-based automaker on at least two occasions.



First time around, Jim Hackett spilled the beans one year ago at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Secondly, the “



Word has it the internal combustion engine is the 3.0-liter EcoBoost from the Explorer and Aviator. The electric motor of the Aviator Grand Touring is sandwiched between the 10-speed automatic transmission and twin-turbo V6.