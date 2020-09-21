New Ford Bronco Raptor Rendered With Cutout Doors and Carbon-Fiber Fender Flares

3 V8 Bronco Not Happening Over "CO2 Implications" According to Ford Officials

Earlier this year, the Ford Motor Company revealed the Bronco with two off-road options. First and foremost, there’s the Badlands trim level. Secondly, the Sasquatch Package adds a lot of mechanical goodies that should come in handy on the trail, including a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1 for the manual transmission 10 photos



There are some problems with the second option, starting with the Raptor’s legacy. This designation has been introduced for the 2010 model year with the F-150, and since then, only the Ranger was treated to Raptor goodies. There’s no denying the next-generation Ranger will get a Raptor version – rumored to be plug-in hybrid – but the Bronco is a two- and four-door utility vehicle instead of a pickup truck.



But that’s not all.



If the Blue Oval will indeed offer a Bronco Raptor at some point in the future, the rendering from HIYLITE DESIGN should be interpreted as speculation rather than a preview for the real deal. Carbon-fiber fender flares would be too expensive for this type of vehicle, but the oversized tires and beefed-up suspension are must-haves.



The cutout doors are an interesting addition too, similar in design to the Bronco prototype shown by the Ford Motor Company in promotional images. McLaren also offers this type of doors in the case of the Senna hypercar, but the cutout is actually glass which is meant to help drivers keep their eyes on the tarmac when tracking.



An EDS systems engineer working for the Ford Motor Company listed the Bronco Raptor as a 2023 model on his Linkedin profile until recently. The reference has been removed from his profile after forums and motoring publications picked up the subject, and this reaction is raising more questions than it answers.

450 horsepower or so are in the pipeline.