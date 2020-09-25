Saved 1964 Chevrolet Impala Has Been in Storage for 28 Years, Still Awesome

Michael Jordan on NASCAR Team Ownership: I Want to Win Tomorrow

Earlier this week, news broke that “His Airness” Michael Jordan had just become a NASCAR team owner, in a partnership with racing champ and old friend Denny Hamlin, with Bubba Wallace as the driver. 16 photos



“If you’re asking me, I want to win tomorrow as soon as we get on the track,” the NBA legend says. “I know it is a process.”



“I don’t go in with the idea and the concept that I’m trying to change and shape NASCAR,” Jordan adds. “I am going in showing my passion and I hope that whoever knows Michael Jordan, whoever supports Michael Jordan, whoever supports NASCAR, sees this as an opportunity to enjoy the sport.”



He felt a personal connection to ongoing inclusion efforts and, because of it, resonated with driver Bubba Wallace, who’s been a very outspoken BLM activist both on the track and outside of it. Jordan is the first black full-time



That said, the decision to actually buy a team came about as a personal joke with Hamlin, Jordan says. They were laughing about a rumor on how they were looking into buying a stake in Richard Petty Motorsports, for which Wallace is currently driving, and this got them thinking about actually becoming team owners.



Jordan confirms they bought the charter from Germain Racing. As previously reported, the new team is yet to receive an official name and car, but it will race in the 2021 season. Hamlin says they will be giving Wallace the best chance to win “in year 1.”



Tonight, I'm excited to announce MJ and I are starting a new, single car @NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Deciding on a driver was easy - it had to be @BubbaWallace. pic.twitter.com/nIJv0X6ZOX — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 22, 2020