autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Chevrolet Month
Car reviews:
 

Fake Mercedes-AMG G63 Based on Suzuki Takes on Real G 550 4x4 Squared

19 Nov 2020, 14:13 UTC ·
Home > News > Tuning
This is something we've been dying to look into, a comparison between the fake G63 based on the Suzuki Jimny and a real one, produced by the Benz people. The gap is a massive one, as you'd expect. However, the Jimny is a car that doesn't take things too seriously.
4 photos
Fake Mercedes-AMG G63 Based on Suzuki Takes on Real 4x4 SquaredFake Mercedes-AMG G63 Based on Suzuki Takes on Real 4x4 SquaredFake Mercedes-AMG G63 Based on Suzuki Takes on Real 4x4 Squared
As loyal fans of our website probably already know, there's a company in the United Arab Emirates that turns Jimnys into G-Wagens. Now, there are a lot of other Japanese kits that do the same thing, but they don't try to fully copy the Germanic look.

Of course, anybody who's seen a Jimny and a G-Class will know the two have a David and Goliath thing going on. The Suzuki is very small and affordable, designed with the Japanese kei car class in mind. Meanwhile, the G-Class doesn't care about height restrictions, especially if you're talking about a G 550 4x4 Squared model.

It's pretty easy to spot the differences in this comparison by ArabGT. The Jimny is a 3-door with a body that's about 70% the size of its Mercedes "rival." And try as it might, the affordable toy can't match the rugged suspension of the 4x4 Squared, which is enhanced with portal axles.

On the other hand, the two are quite similar in the looks department. The cosmetic package from the Middle East changes many of the body panels on the Jimny, leaving it with a Mercedes-like front end, clamshell hood, and even the side exhaust. The two share an affinity for hood scoops and accessory lights as well.

The Jimny doesn't have the horsepower to match its angry styling. Its four-cylinder engine is about a third of the size and doesn't come with turbocharged goodness, so it only makes 100 horsepower. We've featured a 3-on-1 tug of war that could shine a light on the performance gap between it and a G63. And for the record, Supercar Blondie did a similar review but was apparently forced to take it down. You can watch a copy of that in the second video below.

Suzuki Jimny Suzuki Jimny mercedes-amg g63 G 550 4x4 Squared
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day