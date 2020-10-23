BMW M4 Competition x Kith Plays the New York Lifestyle in Just 150 Units

Collaborations between carmakers and fashionista brands are nothing new – and usually not entirely spectacular unless you’re an arduous fan of either of them. But with BMW hitting a controversial spot with its recent depiction of the 4 Series, M3 Sedan, and M4 Competition any helping hand is quite welcomed. Or, perhaps, the high-performance Bavarian machine just looks a tad less distracting in a matte black shade.
Either way, BMW and New York lifestyle label Kith have joined forces to create the BMW M4 Competition x Kith – a limited edition based on the flagship model of the 4 Series that will be offered on a global level in exactly 150 units.
This is not the first time the two brands are present on the same work, though. Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, a self-appointed BMW fan, first shared his personal vision of a product from the Bavarian automaker through his own classic BMW M3 E30. That was not all, because it shared common design traits with an all-new BMW M4 Competition Design Study by Kith, a one of one creation coming directly from Fieg’s own imagination.
The U.S.-based fashion company even has an entire apparel and accessories ensemble dubbed “The Kith for BMW Collection” scheduled for debut on October 23rd, so it’s only fitting the two brands also decided to reveal the BMW M4 Competition x Kith special edition model on the very same day.
We are of course interested in the latter the most, and in the Frozen Black matte black paint it really doesn’t disappoint... simply because it does a swell job at hiding the massive kidney grille. BMW is also offering the limited series in Frozen Dark Silver and Frozen Brilliant White, but the jury is still out if the latter two manage to do the same.
Offered on a worldwide level, the M4 x Kith also comes with an interesting premiere – it is the first time in BMW’s history when a collaboration partner is allowed to modify the company’s legendary round logo. As such, for better or for worse, the modifications are visible in the rear and also on the center console inside the cockpit.
Aside from the custom touches – which also include Kith-branded black merino leather, among others – the M4 Competition arrives in stock form in terms of actual performances. There are no modifications to the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine that sports more than 500 hp and M xDrive all-wheel-drive for a 60-mph (96 kph) sprint in just 3.8 seconds.
While the new series is available on a global level, the only way to pre-order one of the 150 examples is through BMW’s American website. Pricing starts at a MSRP of $109,250 (excludes destination and handling charges), and first deliveries are scheduled for next summer as a 2022 model year.
This is not the first time the two brands are present on the same work, though. Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, a self-appointed BMW fan, first shared his personal vision of a product from the Bavarian automaker through his own classic BMW M3 E30. That was not all, because it shared common design traits with an all-new BMW M4 Competition Design Study by Kith, a one of one creation coming directly from Fieg’s own imagination.
The U.S.-based fashion company even has an entire apparel and accessories ensemble dubbed “The Kith for BMW Collection” scheduled for debut on October 23rd, so it’s only fitting the two brands also decided to reveal the BMW M4 Competition x Kith special edition model on the very same day.
We are of course interested in the latter the most, and in the Frozen Black matte black paint it really doesn’t disappoint... simply because it does a swell job at hiding the massive kidney grille. BMW is also offering the limited series in Frozen Dark Silver and Frozen Brilliant White, but the jury is still out if the latter two manage to do the same.
Offered on a worldwide level, the M4 x Kith also comes with an interesting premiere – it is the first time in BMW’s history when a collaboration partner is allowed to modify the company’s legendary round logo. As such, for better or for worse, the modifications are visible in the rear and also on the center console inside the cockpit.
Aside from the custom touches – which also include Kith-branded black merino leather, among others – the M4 Competition arrives in stock form in terms of actual performances. There are no modifications to the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine that sports more than 500 hp and M xDrive all-wheel-drive for a 60-mph (96 kph) sprint in just 3.8 seconds.
While the new series is available on a global level, the only way to pre-order one of the 150 examples is through BMW’s American website. Pricing starts at a MSRP of $109,250 (excludes destination and handling charges), and first deliveries are scheduled for next summer as a 2022 model year.