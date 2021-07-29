New Wheels Don’t Make the BMW X6 Prettier, Do They?

The legend says that if you stand in front of the mirror at midnight in pitch black darkness and say 'weird car' three times, the BMW X6 will appear behind you.
Now, making fun of its design is meaningless, because everyone is in this business to make money. And BMW, which has practically invented the crossover coupe segment with the first X6 in 2007, has since been followed by others, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche, with the GLE Coupe, Q8, and Cayenne Coupe respectively.
Fast-forward to present day, and the BMW X6 is in the third generation. The latest interpretation of the SAC (sports activity coupe) entered production two years ago, and is being put together at the Spartanburg plant, in South Carolina.
The lineup kicks off with the rear- and all-wheel drive versions of the 40i, followed by the M50i and full-blown M model in the U.S. However, we’ll concentrate our attention on the mid-spec variant in this story, as it was the one equipped with Ferrada’s new wheels depicted in the gallery above, and on video below.
Part of the wheelmaker’s CM1 series, the alloys measure 9.5x22 inches at the front and 11x22 inches at the rear, and have a matte graphite finish. They’re available in other sizes and finishes as well, and start at $2,840 for the complete set in this configuration.
It may appear to have been tuned, but that’s just BMW’s crazy design, as besides the wheels, this X6 M50i is all-stock. This means that the TwinPower Turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine makes 523 HP, and sends it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.1 seconds, with a 130 mph (210 kph) top speed, or 155 mph (250 kph) if ordered with the M Driver’s Package.
The X6 M50i has an MSRP of $86,250, and the X6 M, which brings 600 HP to the output party, can be ordered from $108,600.
