Brash Kia K5 Is Best Left Underground Where It Belongs

The tuning fairy has paid a visit to this Kia K5, granting it a bundled wish and making it a head-turning ride. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean good looking, but that’s a totally different subject.
Presented by Ferrada, as it features one of their wheel sets, 9x20 inches in size at the front and 10x20 at the rear, with a five double-spoke styling, graphite finish and negative camber, it sports a front spoiler lip and tweaked headlamps. And if you somehow missed the fact that it sits dangerously close to the asphalt, then all you have to do is check out that ‘lowrider’ decal on the windscreen.
The tuned Kia K5 took to an underground parking lot to showcase its tweaked nature. The short video was posted online on Ferrada’s YouTube channel earlier this week, but unlike some of their earlier clips, it doesn’t show any action. Care to guess why? That’s right, because underneath that sexy (stock) styling, the K5 is a front-wheel drive, mid-size sedan that has replaced the old Optima, and slots between the Forte and Stinger in Kia’s U.S. lineup.
The biggest engine available for the D-segment model is a 2.5-liter turbo-four, rated at 290 HP and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) of torque. Kia claims that it can outperform the BMW 330i, and it says so on the official website, right after clicking on the K5.
Technically, they’re not wrong, because the Bimmer uses a 2.0-liter four-pot with 255 HP and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, so the K5 holds the upper ground in terms of power. It also undercuts the rear-wheel drive 330i in the States by over $10,000, as the 2021 K5 GT starts at $30,590.
The entry-level LX has an MSRP of $23,590, and is powered by a 1.6-liter four-banger that produces 180 HP and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm). The same engine is used in the LXS, GT-Line and EX trim levels too, priced from $24,590, $25,490 and $28,090 respectively.
