707 HP Hellcat-Powered HEMI Cuda "Hellcuda" Is Just Raw Controversy

This is a 1970 Cuda with a 1971 front-end swap and a Hellcat motor. And if it doesn't stop you from constantly thinking of Mustangs and Camaros, nothing ever will. 7 photos



Barracudas are cool. In fact, last week we saw that they're close to being the most expensive muscle cars at auction . But you just can't resist the urge to improve perfection when people are doing Hellcat swaps everywhere. You only live once, so build the car you want.And that's what the owner of this car did. While some people will hate it, we understand why he switched from the 1970 to a 1971 face design. It's such an aggressive, iconic grille shape that some people have tried to replicate on the modern Challenger. Speaking of the Challenger, this pro-touring restomod now features a 707 horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that apparently came out of a 2016 muscle car. In 1970, the Plymouth muscle car introduced its 7.2-liter engine to the world, capable of burning rubber with the help of 390 horsepower.But that's Chrysler's 440 Commando V8. If you want a HEMI badge, it's associated with the 7.0-liter. This race-bred 425 horsepower engine could actually be why the Cuda is rare. It was difficult to drive safely, had high insurance premiums, and cost a lot of money to buy at a time where muscle car popularity was going down. It's funny how we're coming full circle now with the Mopar “ Hellephant ” 426 supercharged crate HEMI.Obviously, this restomod doesn't have that 1000 hp monster, but we're still pretty happy with 707 hp. There are obviously other upgrades as well. The fully adjustable rear suspension is accompanied by a Ford 9-inch axle, while the gearbox is a 4-speed 4L60 Hydra-Matic. Wow, this Cuda is going into every manufacturer's parts bin!As far as cosmetics are concerned, it's got ventilated and cross-drilled Wilwood brakes and a set of black 19-inch Ferrada wheels on it. The black vinyl top is paired with window lovers and an SRT rear wing, so you've got a black-on-satin-black look going on.And how about that interior. It's got a lot of modern Dodge parts mixed in. We're not into seeing a plastic airbag cover in a 1970 car, but Shawn Davis from AutotopiaLA seems to be a fan.