Ducati Line of Jackets Promises Riders a Cool Summer in Total Freedom

‘Tis the season to take your bike out of the garage and just ride. Summer means freedom on two wheels, and Ducati’s line of jackets is here to make sure you are kept cool, ventilated, comfortable, and safe on your rides.
The Italian manufacturer designed a series of garments specifically for the hot season and they are available on the Ducati online shop. The three summer jackets are all equipped with CE (Conformité Européenne, or European Conformity) certified protectors and are also specially designed to house the back protector.
The most affordable jacket in the series is the Speed Air C4, priced at approximately €190 (approximately $230). This model is designed by Aldo Drudi (who also designed the Valentino Rossi helmet), in collaboration with motorcycle apparel manufacturer Spidi.
The polyester mesh jacket is light, 100 percent ventilated and the width of the waist is adjustable. The protectors on the shoulders and elbows are removable and the most vulnerable areas have double stitching. The jacket is waterproof.
The Flow C3 fabric jacket is the next available model, also a fully CE-certified model. It is light, breathable, and has a detachable lining. The jacket is both waterproof and windproof and has a hook on the back that allows it to be combined with any pants with belt loops, thus preventing the jacket from riding up on the back while you are on the bike. The Flow C3 model is priced at €259 (around $310). It comes both in a male and female version.
The most expensive summer jacket from Ducati is the Corse Tex Summer C2. This one is designed for hot and humid climates, which is why it is highly ventilated. According to Ducati, the Corse Tex Summer C2 was born from a collaboration between Italian motorcycle clothing company Dainese and motorcycle manufacturer Borgo Panigale. The jacket is light and the inner lining is windproof and removable. The Tex Summer C2 is priced at €299 (around $360).
The most affordable jacket in the series is the Speed Air C4, priced at approximately €190 (approximately $230). This model is designed by Aldo Drudi (who also designed the Valentino Rossi helmet), in collaboration with motorcycle apparel manufacturer Spidi.
The polyester mesh jacket is light, 100 percent ventilated and the width of the waist is adjustable. The protectors on the shoulders and elbows are removable and the most vulnerable areas have double stitching. The jacket is waterproof.
The Flow C3 fabric jacket is the next available model, also a fully CE-certified model. It is light, breathable, and has a detachable lining. The jacket is both waterproof and windproof and has a hook on the back that allows it to be combined with any pants with belt loops, thus preventing the jacket from riding up on the back while you are on the bike. The Flow C3 model is priced at €259 (around $310). It comes both in a male and female version.
The most expensive summer jacket from Ducati is the Corse Tex Summer C2. This one is designed for hot and humid climates, which is why it is highly ventilated. According to Ducati, the Corse Tex Summer C2 was born from a collaboration between Italian motorcycle clothing company Dainese and motorcycle manufacturer Borgo Panigale. The jacket is light and the inner lining is windproof and removable. The Tex Summer C2 is priced at €299 (around $360).