Virgin Galactic Gets Green Light to Fly Customers to the Edge of Space

On May 22nd, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spacecraft took off to the sky from Spaceport America, New Mexico, and successfully completed its third crewed flight. Now, a month later, the company announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave it the green light to fly customers to space.
The May test flight was the first-ever spaceflight from New Mexico for the VSS Unity, and it played an important role in clearing the way for Virgin Galactic to fly customers. The spacecraft reached a speed of Mach 3 and climbed up at an altitude of 55 miles (89 kilometers).
The data collected during the flight verified that the spaceship's enhanced horizontal stabilizers, the flying controls, and the cabin environment performed accordingly in a rocket-powered test. These improved systems will not only allow for finer pilot control but will also be used in the company's future spaceships.
As part of NASA's Flight Opportunities Program, this flight carried three scientific research experiments onboard that demonstrated technologies in microgravity. While Virgin Galactic has previously operated dedicated research flights, with its most recent one announced to fly space communicator Kellie Gerardi, today marks an important milestone for the private agency.
With the data analysis from the May flight now complete, Virgin Galactic still has another three test flights remained to perform before it takes its first passengers on a memorable trip.
"Today's approval by the FAA of our full commercial launch license, in conjunction with the success of our May 22nd test flight, give us confidence as we proceed toward our first fully crewed test flight this summer.", stated Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic.
The VSS Unity will be able to seat eight people, including the pilot and co-pilot, and will carry passengers up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) high for brief periods of time. Those who want to experience a flight to the edge of space are expected to pay roughly $250,000 for a ticket. Virgin Galactic announced back in February that it has already sold tickets to more than 600 people.
