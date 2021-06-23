All Your Space Questions Will Be Answered During ESA's Space Safety Digital Fest

There are so many space-related questions to be answered that you’d wish there was a lengthy Q&A session on the topic, organized just for you. The best next thing is this digital Space Safety Festival organized by the European Space Agency (ESA).
The event is the first of its kind and will give participants the chance to virtually meet, chat and quiz Europe’s top experts on everything space-related, from satellites to space weather, asteroids, space debris, planetary defense, and more.
The event is called Space Safety Digital Festival and anyone can join ESA, which will go live on Monday, June 28, between 6 pm - 8 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time). The festival will consist of several special sessions with two dozen world-renowned experts from the ESA, U.S., and European institutions as guests. They will all be at your disposal sharing their stories, answering your questions, and tackling various topics such as space safety and security, planetary defense, with news on the riskiest asteroids, asteroid missions, and so much more.
As specified by ESA, All of them will be discussed in their dedicated rooms and each room has its own expert speakers. You can check out the entire program on the site.
For instance, the “safety & security” room will discuss issues such as the growing problem of space debris, how to keep our space missions safe, the Carrington geomagnetic storm and whether it could happen again. The “planetary defense” room will discuss the Hera asteroid deflection mission, ESA’s riskiest asteroids, the agency’s search for space rocks, to name just a few topics.
In order to take part in ESA’s Space Safety Digital Festival, you have to go on the ESA website and register, but you should hurry up, as places are limited. The registration process is free and quick.
The Space Safety Digital Festival is organized in celebration of Asteroid Day, which is held every year on June 30. The Asteroid Day is an international event aimed at raising awareness regarding a potential asteroid impact and is meant to inform people on how to handle such a global threat.
It is held on the anniversary of the Tunguska event that took place in Siberia on June 30, 1908, when a massive explosion occurred, caused by a small asteroid. It was the most powerful event of this type in the recorded history and it flattened around 500,000 acres. The energy of the explosion was 1,000 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.
The event is called Space Safety Digital Festival and anyone can join ESA, which will go live on Monday, June 28, between 6 pm - 8 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time). The festival will consist of several special sessions with two dozen world-renowned experts from the ESA, U.S., and European institutions as guests. They will all be at your disposal sharing their stories, answering your questions, and tackling various topics such as space safety and security, planetary defense, with news on the riskiest asteroids, asteroid missions, and so much more.
As specified by ESA, All of them will be discussed in their dedicated rooms and each room has its own expert speakers. You can check out the entire program on the site.
For instance, the “safety & security” room will discuss issues such as the growing problem of space debris, how to keep our space missions safe, the Carrington geomagnetic storm and whether it could happen again. The “planetary defense” room will discuss the Hera asteroid deflection mission, ESA’s riskiest asteroids, the agency’s search for space rocks, to name just a few topics.
In order to take part in ESA’s Space Safety Digital Festival, you have to go on the ESA website and register, but you should hurry up, as places are limited. The registration process is free and quick.
The Space Safety Digital Festival is organized in celebration of Asteroid Day, which is held every year on June 30. The Asteroid Day is an international event aimed at raising awareness regarding a potential asteroid impact and is meant to inform people on how to handle such a global threat.
It is held on the anniversary of the Tunguska event that took place in Siberia on June 30, 1908, when a massive explosion occurred, caused by a small asteroid. It was the most powerful event of this type in the recorded history and it flattened around 500,000 acres. The energy of the explosion was 1,000 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.