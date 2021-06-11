2022 Kawasaki Z650 Sports Two New Striking Colorways, Which One Looks Best?

A legend in the middleweight category for more than a decade, the Kawasaki Z650 is getting two new bold colorways this year, and it’s also available in a version equipped with ABS (Anti-lock Brake System). Even though there are no changes to the engine, the 2022 Z650 features several technologies that can easily get it back in the game.
Some might say that Kawasaki’s Z650 has lost some of its spark, as the competition got tighter, but one thing that’s undeniable is this bike’s unique look. Inspired by Sugomi, a Japanese design philosophy that blends a minimalist bodywork with more aggressive lines, Z650 looks fierce and sleek at the same time. Now available in 2 new colorways, Metallic Spark Black (black with lime green accents) and Pearl Robotic White (white with red accents), this classic bike looks even more striking.
And you’re most likely to feel like a king of the roads while you’re riding it, because of its unique ergonomic build, which gives the rider a more comfortable position, by placing him “in”, instead of simply “on top of” the bike. Also, for even better handling, the Z650 is equipped with a horizontal back-link rear suspension.
Compared to the standard Kawasaki Uni-Track rear suspension, the shock unit stays almost horizontal, which increases mass centralization and suspension performance. The new ABS system also improves handling, by using rear wheel sensors that monitor wheel speed and that can indicate when there’s a wheel lock, so that the system can switch into action, to regain traction.
The strong 649cc engine is the same that Z650 owners know and appreciate, but there are some interesting additions in terms of engine management, including an Assist & Slipper clutch and dual throttle valves. With “Rideology the App”, riders can access information about their motorcycle’s status and various settings. Plus, an Economical Riding Indicator helps increase fuel efficiency at any time.
The 2022 Z650 ABS, sporting 2 new color schemes, is available for $7,849 (MSRP), with the non-ABS version slightly more affordable, at $7,349 (MSRP).
