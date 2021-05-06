NASA Curiosity Sends Back a 360 View of Mars While Atop of Mont Mercou

This 1974 Kawasaki S3 Mach II Is in Top Condition and It Could Be Yours

Treat yourself to an old-school ride that looks as if it just came off the production line. 35 photos



For instance, you could be the next owner of the two-wheeled gem you’re seeing in these photos. Let’s be more concise; the bike in question is a 1974



Within its frame, the ‘74 MY S3 comes equipped with a two-stroke 400cc inline-three mill that’s good for up to 42 ponies at 7,000 spins per minute. The air-cooled powerplant is coupled with a five-speed transmission, which enables its force to reach the rear wheel via a chain final drive.



This whole ordeal translates to a modest top speed of 97 mph (156 kph). The mechanical samurai rolls on a pair of 18-inch wheels, wearing a single brake disc at the front and a drum setup on the other end. In terms of weight, Kawasaki’s retro ride tips the scales at a mere 339 lbs (155 kg) on an empty stomach.



All things considered, those of you who can appreciate a good bit of two-stroke fun will certainly experience pure joy whenever you take the S3 Mach II for a spin. This bike is offered at no reserve and its seller is located in Indianapolis. The current owner subjected it to a full service and a comprehensive carb rebuild prior to listing it on If there’s too much empty space in your garage and you’re thinking about filling it with a classic motorcycle, then we’ve got some great news to share with you. The vast majority of petrolheads who live in the United States will have already heard about Bring A Trailer – an online auctioning platform where you’re likely to get some genuine bargains.For instance, you could be the next owner of the two-wheeled gem you’re seeing in these photos. Let’s be more concise; the bike in question is a 1974 Kawasaki S3 Mach II with just 13,000 miles on the odometer. Visually speaking, this magnificent creature appears to be in the best shape of its life! For the time being, the highest bid on this vintage Japanese marvel is $3,500, and you can place yours until Monday, May 10th.Within its frame, the ‘74 MY S3 comes equipped with a two-stroke 400cc inline-three mill that’s good for up to 42 ponies at 7,000 spins per minute. The air-cooled powerplant is coupled with a five-speed transmission, which enables its force to reach the rear wheel via a chain final drive.This whole ordeal translates to a modest top speed of 97 mph (156 kph). The mechanical samurai rolls on a pair of 18-inch wheels, wearing a single brake disc at the front and a drum setup on the other end. In terms of weight, Kawasaki’s retro ride tips the scales at a mere 339 lbs (155 kg) on an empty stomach.All things considered, those of you who can appreciate a good bit of two-stroke fun will certainly experience pure joy whenever you take the S3 Mach II for a spin. This bike is offered at no reserve and its seller is located in Indianapolis. The current owner subjected it to a full service and a comprehensive carb rebuild prior to listing it on Bring A Trailer