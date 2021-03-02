1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Found Buried in a Garden Remains Most Famous Dino

Kawasaki W650 “Gold Digger” Is A Custom Masterpiece With Flat Tracker Genes

Powertrain upgrades, chassis modifications, and bespoke bodywork: this sexy thing is what we’d call a complete package. 8 photos



Within its steel double-cradle frame, the donor hosts an air-cooled SOHC parallel-twin mill that prides itself with a respectable displacement of 675cc. This nasty animal will be more than happy to summon as much as 50 hp at about 7,000 rpm and up to 41 pound-feet (56 Nm) of twist at 5,500 rpm.



The behemoth’s unholy oomph is carried over to a chain final drive via a five-speed transmission. Kawasaki’s fiend may be no speed demon, but it does guarantee its rider will be in for a great deal of fun as soon as they twist that throttle. Now, let’s see what Portugal’s craftsmen managed to make of this beast, shall we?



For starters, they went about discarding the airbox in favor of aftermarket pod filters to unlock some additional force from the parallel-twin. The following step consisted of fabricating a custom exhaust system in-house to complement this upgrade, while the



At the rear end, the bike’s subframe has been tweaked to accommodate a bespoke saddle and a tracker-style tail unit, as well as a pair of angular number plates that look the part. In addition, the original shock absorbers were replaced with state-of-the-art alternatives from Ohlins’ catalog. Up front, the creature was adorned with a grilled headlight and new turn signals for a clutter-free aesthetic.



As you browse Ton Up Garage's portfolio, it's not hard to see why these Portuguese moto masters are Porto's go-to-guys when it comes to gifting your beloved two-wheeler with some custom magic. For a clear demonstration of the crew's abilities, let's take a closer look at a rugged 2004 Kawasaki W650-based entity that goes by the name of "Gold Digger."