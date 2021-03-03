Custom Kawasaki GPZ550 Brings About Handling Upgrades and Aftermarket Magic

Tesla Cybertruck? Somebody Hold This Honda Ridgeline Rendering's Beer

Oil, Sweat & Gears is a Middlesex-based enterprise founded by a graphic designer named Nigel Cripps in 2018. 7 photos



The stock bike is brought to life by an air-cooled DOHC inline-four powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 553cc. At a whopping 10,500 rpm, this bad boy will be more than happy to generate as much as 65 hp. On the other hand, a generous torque output of up to 36 pound-feet (48 Nm) will be achieved at optimal revs.



Ultimately, this whole shebang allows the GPZ to run the quarter mile in 13 seconds at 102 mph, while top speed is rated at no less than 122 mph (196 kph). Despite scoring rather poorly in the handling department, it’s quite safe to say this fiend was an apex predator among two-wheeled beasts of its time.







Next, the specialists turned their attention to the machine’s engine, which they’ve honored with a 615cc piston kit that’ll take things one step further. To complement this upgrade, England’s experts added K&N pod filters and a new four-into-one exhaust system. Motogadget’s inventory was raided to obtain an M-Switch keyless ignition module and a set of discrete M-Blaze turn signals for a clutter-free aesthetic.



OSG kicked things off by treating the bike's rear end to a pair of Hagon shock absorbers and a fresh double-sided swingarm unit, as well as a GPZ1100's seven-spoke hoop. At the front, the Brits went about installing a Yamaha Fazer's top-grade forks and an 18-inch wheel that hails from a Kawasaki Z1300.

GPZ's weary bodywork was removed to make room for a GT550 sexy gas chamber and a GPZ1100's front fairing. The latter is adorned with countless LEDs and a custom headlight item to enlighten your ride. Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a Daytona gauge replacing the original components.