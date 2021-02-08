Zero-Mile 1996 Kawasaki ZX7-RR Was Never Started, Is Priced Like A Ninja H2R

There has always been a kind of adversity between motorcycle riders and regular car drivers. That's mostly because drivers don't always pay attention to those on two wheels, but also because riders sometimes tend to overdo it in terms of speed and rivetting through traffic. Some people only love bikes, and some people only love cars. And there's also a group that likes both.
I find myself in the latter category, as I am crazy about both bikes and cars, and I can never really decide which ones I like most. Over the past few years, we always get excited when we see a classic car that has been stored away in perfect conditions, with almost no miles shown on the odometer. But for some reason, I've never come across a classic motorcycle that has never even been started; until today.
This 1996 ZX7-RR is considered to be new old stock, and it has zero miles on its odometer. As far as we know, this might just be the only new, zero-mile ZX7-RR advertised for sale anywhere in the world. Only 500 of these homologation special bikes were ever built, and just 50 of those were made available to the United Kingdom. Rated at around 100 horsepower, this bike should be capable of running low 10s on the quarter-mile (402 m).
It was sold originally in Italy and has been part of a private collection ever since it was purchased. This 750cc bike is one of the most coveted Kawasaki bikes of all times, and considering its current condition, it's not surprising that the asking price is £39,995 (the equivalent of $54,923 at the current exchange rates). To put that into perspective, a brand new Ninja H2R, which is one of the most insane motorcycles on the market today, has a starting MSRP of $55,500.
Looking into this motorcycle I was curious to see what else the seller has got to offer and was even more shocked to learn that the ZX7-RR is not the only special bike in its inventory. These guys are also selling a Ducati 1299 Superleggera, another one-in-500 motorcycles, also never started, which can be had for a whopping £69,995 ($96,125). The Ninja's arch-nemesis of the time, the Yamaha YZF R7 OW02, is also available with zero miles and comes with a price tag of £59,995 ($82,378).
