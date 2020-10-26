Ruffo Black Customs’ Unique Kawasaki Z2 Is A True Showstopper

1 How Compact Can You Go Is Not a Real Question for VW New Beetle Pickup Camper

Over the past few weeks, I found myself browsing Ruffo’s majestic portfolio several times. Quite frankly, I just couldn’t get enough of these moto masterpieces, so I ended up spending a good chunk of time scrolling on their



While I was at it, I ran into yet another glorious exploit that begged to be put in the spotlight. This time around, the creature is based on Kawasaki’s legendary Z2 750RS and the crafting process was completed back in 2017. The donor in question is powered by a four-stroke DOHC inline-four behemoth, with four Mikuni carbs and a displacement of 746cc.



At 9,000 rpm, the engine will generate 69 hp, joined by a solid torque output of 42 pound-feet at approximately 7,500 rpm. This fiendish force is channeled to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission.



For starters, the workshop blessed Z2’s powerplant with a custom four-into-one exhaust system that wears a top-shelf muffler from Akrapovic. A set of new air filters were added and the carburetors have been retuned to suit the fresh upgrades.



Up front, the suspension was treated to a Versys’ inverted forks, while the standard wheel was removed in favor of an ER6N’s front hoop and brakes. At the rear, the bike’s frame was tweaked to accommodate ER6N’s monoshock and double-sided swingarm.



Additionally, we notice a KZ650’s fuel tank and one tasty two-seater leather saddle that rests on a neat loop-style subframe. Z2’s bespoke tail section houses a subtle LED taillight strip that keeps things looking rad. You will also find a pair of clip-ons, rear-mounted foot pegs and a vintage headlight, which rounds out the desired aesthetic.



