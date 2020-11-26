Kawasaki Has Just Presented Its 2021 Ninja ZX-10 Lineup of Three Bikes

Given the level of development sport motorcycles have reached nowadays, it's hard to grasp how manufacturers still manage to come up with improvements every single year. Thanks partly to its racing programs and partly to in-house tech development, Kawasaki has just managed to come up with a revised version of the already fast Ninja ZX10-R.
There are actually three bikes that the Japanese manufacturer has presented for 2021, starting off with the base version which is the Ninja ZX10-R, then moving up to the slightly upgraded ZX10-R KRT Edition, which pays homage to Kawasaki's racing activities, and, last but not least, the ZX10-RR. Unsurprisingly, the latter should be the most exciting of them all.
All three bikes will be working with the same power unit, a 998-cc 4-stroke inline four unit with DOHC, 16 valves and liquid cooling. Although horsepower figures have not been made public yet, the final stats should show around 200 crank horsepower, assuming it will be more powerful than the previous generation.
The ZX10-R will start at $16,399 MSRP in its non-ABS version, with the more safer option being a tad more expensive, at $17,399 MSRP. There are a bunch of rider aids and systems included like Electronic Cruise Control, a Launch Mode, Engine Braking Control, a quick shifter which works on both upshift and downshift, as well as a Kawasaki Corner Management Function plus new Integrated Riding Modes, to name but a few.
If you're looking to get the KRT version, which features a different color scheme that mixes lime green, ebony and pearl blizzard white all together, you'll be paying an extra $300 above the standard ZX10-R. Also, all three bikes now have a new Smartphone Connectivity via Rideology the App, but more importantly, a standard Ohlins Electronic Steering Damper.
The big change comes along with the ZX-10RR version, which the $28,999 starting price bringing this bike closer to the Ducati price range. Upgrades start from the engine itself, with lightweight pistons and high-performance Titanium connecting rods, new Marchesini forged wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP Tires, and new Fine Tuned Suspension settings.
