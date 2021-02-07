Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Motorcycle Would Probably Be Unstoppable

Back in 2020, the global health crisis pushed pretty much all auto shows on hold. It all started with the cancelation of the Geneva Motor Show, from where all of the carmakers attending packed and left as soon as the announcement was made. All, except for Koenigsegg.
That’s because the imaginative Swedish company had something important to show, took advantage of everyone else being gone from the premises, and decided to do an onsite, Youtube-presentation of the Gemera plug-in hybrid grand tourer. Separately, Koenigsegg also showed the Absolut, a high-speed version of the Jesko (check the videeo below).
Animated by the same powertrain as its lesser sibling – a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 running a nine-speed multi-clutch transmission – it is capable of developing 1,280 hp (or 1,600 hp if you go crazy and feed it E85).
Now, that’s incredibly powerful, even for a four-wheeled machine, but imagine placing something proportionally as powerful on a motorcycle and send it out into the wild.
Of course, Koenigsegg itself would probably never venture into the world of motorcycles, but what if it did? Would the Absolut be a good starting point for a two-wheeled design?
The guys over at Budget Direct sure think so, as they came up with an Absolut-based motorcycle rendering. Borrowing elements from the car itself, like the slim headlight, the double fins at the rear, and the company’s insane ghost logo placed on the side of the fuel tank, it looks about right in this lineage.
The wheels have been made to match the car as well, but it’s up to us to imagine what kind of drivetrain would make them spin, this being a rendering and all. We could imagine, as said above, a proportionally-powerful ICE configuration, but given the direction the industry is now heading, dreaming of an electric configuration would probably not be that much of a stretch.
