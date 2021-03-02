You Can Live Like a Pirate in Johnny Depp’s $55 Million French Village

Let’s set things straight; the folks over at North Carolina’s Magnum Opus are no strangers to the realm of custom motorcycles, alright?

Here’s A Turbocharged Kawasaki KZ650 With 110 HP On Tap, Has 830cc Big Bore Kit





Not only are their bikes truly sensational in terms of aesthetics, these rides are also fully functional machines that make absolutely no compromises on the performance side of things. For a clear demonstration of this crew’s abilities, we’ll be having a closer look at one of their most notable ventures, namely a turbocharged



At its core, the entity you’re seeing here is a 1978 variant from the Japanese manufacturer’s beloved lineup. In stock form, the donor houses an ungodly DOHC inline-four engine within its tubular steel double cradle frame, boasting two valves per cylinder and a solid displacement of 652cc. The air-cooled leviathan is perfectly capable of supplying up to 64 wild ponies at approximately 8,500 rpm.







Right, we can probably all agree that Kawasaki’s MY ‘78 beast was a genuine superstar of its time, but



On their quest to bring this beauty into the 21st Century, the specialists also added a new headlight module and LED turn signals. In the bodywork department, you will find a bespoke tail section and a stealthy leather saddle, as well as a one-off front fender and a fresh pair of clip-ons replacing the standard handlebars. Now, that’s cool and all, but the performance aisle is where the real party’s at!







For a generous dose of extra stopping power, Magnum’s pros proceeded to equip a drilled front brake rotor and a state-of-the-art master cylinder. The forks have been treated to a set of top-shelf springs that’ll handle suspension duties without breaking a sweat, joined by dual aftermarket shocks on the opposite end. Finally, the wheels were enveloped in Lasertec tires from Metzeler’s catalogue, ensuring all that extra oomph is complemented by ample grip on the tarmac.



