1991 Kawasaki Zephyr 750 Gets Reworked With Modern Aftermarket Goodness

Try not to drool too much as we explore Sameiros Motors' work on this bespoke Zephyr, okay?



Last but not least, we notice a set of LED turn signals adorning both ends of Sameiros’ one-off Zephyr. To top it all off, the entire structure was enveloped in a two-tone color scheme, consisting of black and gunmetal grey. The bespoke entity you see here was brewed by a lesser-known Portuguese workshop named Sameiros Motors. At its core, this fascinating two-wheeled machine is a 1991 Kawasaki Zephyr 750 . Before we dive into any details about the build itself, let’s take a second to examine a few of the donor’s main specs and features.Within its double-cradle frame, the beast packs an air-cooledinline-four engine that boasts two valves per cylinder and a generous displacement of 739cc. At approximately 9,500 rpm, this mill will be more than happy to deliver as much as 72 hp, along with up to 46 pound-feet (63 Nm) of twist at 7,300 revs.A five-speed transmission is tasked with channeling this oomph to the rear 17-inch wheel via a chain final drive. Ultimately, this state of affairs enables the Zephyr to run the quarter-mile in no more than 12.2 seconds, while the top speed is rated at a whopping 125 mph (202 kph).Since the bike’s weary powerplant begged to be refurbished, Sameiros Motors kicked things off by honoring it with an assortment of modern internals, as well as free-flowing air filters and retuned carbs. On the opposite end of the combustion cycle, Portugal’s experts proceeded to install a heat-wrapped exhaust system fabricated in-house.Next, the standard subframe was cut to make way for a custom module, which supports a hand-shaped tail section, twin number plates, and a single-seater leather saddle. To keep the cockpit free of clutter, the factory gauges have been replaced by a tiny pair of aftermarket alternatives. Additionally, you will also find a Honda CBR600’s clip-on handlebars wearing Tomaselli grips.Last but not least, we notice a set of LED turn signals adorning both ends of Sameiros’ one-off Zephyr. To top it all off, the entire structure was enveloped in a two-tone color scheme, consisting of black and gunmetal grey.