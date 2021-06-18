This Rare 1977 Ducati 500 GTV Aged Like Fine Wine, Rolls to The Auction Block

4 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Goes for MotoGP Look, Family Cuts Back on Emissions

Well, aren’t online bidding platforms just full of exhilarating surprises? 20 photos



When the tachometer sits at 7,500 spins per minute, the air-cooled mill is capable of feeding 39 ponies to a five-speed transmission. Ultimately, the oomph is routed to the rear 18-inch hoop via a chain final drive, resulting in a modest top speed of 102 mph (165 kph). At the front, the entire structure is supported by Paioli telescopic forks, while rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual Marzocchi shocks.



Furthermore, optimal stopping power is summoned by a triplet of Brembo brake rotors. The retro Duc will tip the scales at 430 pounds (195 kg) on a full stomach, and its wheelbase measures 55.1 inches (1,400 mm). Now, you might say these characteristics sound rather unexciting, and we’re inclined to agree.



However, the 500 GTV is one rare piece of Bologna’s moto history. If you’re thinking that a ‘77 MY variant would look right at home in your garage, we’ve got some good news to share with you. The bike we’re featuring here is being auctioned online as we speak, and it manages to look as young as ever.



