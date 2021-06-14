One of the Rarest Motorbike Helmets, Up for Grabs. Only 50 Were Ever Made

Only 50 pieces were ever produced, and now, nine of them will be given away randomly, as a contest prize. We are talking about an exclusive motorbike helmet made by Hedon Helmets, one of the most luxurious and expensive helmet brands out there.
This helmet is a real collector’s item, a limited-edition model designed by Hedon Helmets in partnership with Wheels & Waves (an annual moto and surf festival that takes place in France), and Indian Motorcycle. The 50-piece collection is meant to celebrate three major events: 10 years of the summer festival, five years since Indian Motorcycle is a sponsor of Wheels & Waves, and 120 years since the motorcycle company was established.
While winning one of the rare helmets is as easy as signing up for the contest, not everyone has a fair shot at getting one. Only the residents of the following countries are allowed to participate: France, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom, and Switzerland.
If you’re among the “chosen” ones, all you have to do is click on this link and follow the instructions. You have to provide info such as your full name, address, etc.
The 10th-anniversary edition of the Wheels & Waves festival had to be canceled this year due to the global health crisis and all the restrictions that came with it. This competition is the organizer’s way of keeping the spirit of the festival alive and still offer something to those interested in the event.
Wheels & Waves normally takes place every summer in Biarritz, France, and it’s a five-day festival promoting extreme motorcycling, surf sports, and music. This year, the event will only be celebrated symbolically, even though its organizers recently announced it will take place between June 30th and July 4th.
The winners of the Indian Motorcycle Hedon Helmet will be selected randomly, but we are yet to find out when they will be announced. Participants will probably get all the updates they need once they enter the competition.
