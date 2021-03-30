Ruroc’s New Atlas 3.0 Is the Ultimate Full-Face Motorcycle Helmet

Canyon Drops Capable Stoic 4 MTB Meant to Keep Up With Full-Suspension Bikes

Since there’s always a little room for improvement, a third variant has been under development on their premises as of late, and this bad boy can now be ordered from the company’s official website! Ladies and gents, behold Ruroc’s latest innovation – the Atlas 3.0 full-face helmet.



This time around, it packs a reworked visor that keeps wind noise at a minimum, while maximizing one’s field of view. The revised item comes with an improved seal and smaller hinge mechanisms, which leave more room for protective padding to be added within the carbon shell. Furthermore, the new setup enables you to switch between visors in under 30 seconds.



As many as three different shell sizes are offered to ensure a snug fit on head sizes ranging from XS to XXL. In terms of the shell’s construction, the primary material applied by Ruroc is top-grade T-300 carbon fiber, which is a light, yet robust composite used in the aerospace industries. Ultimately, this state of affairs allows the Atlas to obtain both DOT and ECE homologations, while tipping the scales at just 3.1 lbs (1.4 kg).



In the event of a crash, a magnetic Fidlock chin strap and emergency release cheek pads come into play, so that the helmet can be removed with ease. The interior is comfortably padded with a mixture of sweat-wicking polyamide and polyester weaves to keep temperatures in check on a hot day.



Ruroc's integrated Shockwave audio system can be operated with ease via a set of sizeable buttons found on the base gasket. Lastly, the Atlas 3.0 is available in sixteen breathtaking finishes and graphics options, most of which are priced at a mere $495. On the other hand, the pricier variants will cost you an additional 30 bucks.