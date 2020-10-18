ZBike Z2 Off-Road E-Bike Is About to Trek Worldwide, San Francisco to Berlin

4 How to Choose the Riding Gear - Basic Tips

2 KTM Adventure Travel Gets More Extreme with 2021 890 R and 890 R Rally

More on this:

KLIM’s Adventure GTX Riding Boots Redefine Versatility

These things must be among the prettiest pieces of riding footwear money can buy! 11 photos



In today’s market, there's absolutely no shortage of riding boots that will offer top-grade protection, as well as a handsome design language that’ll have their wearer look the part. However, these things score rather poorly in the areas of versatility and all-round practicality.



For instance, adventure riders might have a bit of a rough time wearing standard off-road riding boots for the duration of their journey. Sure, this type of footwear brings about some remarkable characteristics in terms of safety, but its limitations will become apparent as soon as you step off that bike.



Now, KLIM’s



Their construction features a Michelin rubber sole, joined by a healthy dose of waterproof GORE-TEX goodness. The Adventure GTXs can be secured by means of Velcro, an ankle buckle and the manufacturer’s very own BOA setup. As such, the ankle is allowed to move with ease, while also receiving the necessary support on challenging terrain.



Inside, you will find a plush OrthoLite insole and soft lining enveloping the whole shebang. Additionally, the GTXs pack reinforced panels, a polycarbonate lasting board and robust impact pucks that’ll protect the wearer’s feet against tough weather conditions and in the event of a crash.



Last but not least, KLIM’s top-shelf footwear is priced at a mere $449.99. So, if you’re looking to spice up your riding attire, then you’ll certainly want to check out these groovy adventure boots! Right, if you’re going to be riding a gorgeous two-wheeler, such as Suzuki’s GSX-R or perhaps Ducati’s ferocious Panigale, then you’ll definitely want your gear to be just as visually appealing as the bike itself. More importantly, one must ensure their outfit provides an optimal level of protection to keep them safe on the road.In today’s market, there's absolutely no shortage of riding boots that will offer top-grade protection, as well as a handsome design language that’ll have their wearer look the part. However, these things score rather poorly in the areas of versatility and all-round practicality.For instance, adventure riders might have a bit of a rough time wearing standard off-road riding boots for the duration of their journey. Sure, this type of footwear brings about some remarkable characteristics in terms of safety, but its limitations will become apparent as soon as you step off that bike.Now, KLIM’s Adventure GTX boots may just be the answer to our prayers. These bad boys are claimed to be good for just about anything from hiking and every-day use, to casual walks and extended rides. Oh, and did I mention they’re ridiculously comfortable?Their construction features a Michelin rubber sole, joined by a healthy dose of waterproof GORE-TEX goodness. The Adventure GTXs can be secured by means of Velcro, an ankle buckle and the manufacturer’s very own BOA setup. As such, the ankle is allowed to move with ease, while also receiving the necessary support on challenging terrain.Inside, you will find a plush OrthoLite insole and soft lining enveloping the whole shebang. Additionally, the GTXs pack reinforced panels, a polycarbonate lasting board and robust impact pucks that’ll protect the wearer’s feet against tough weather conditions and in the event of a crash.Last but not least, KLIM’s top-shelf footwear is priced at a mere $449.99. So, if you’re looking to spice up your riding attire, then you’ll certainly want to check out these groovy adventure boots!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.