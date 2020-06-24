Indian Introduces the ClimaCommand, the Seat That Heats and Cools Your Butt

Indian Motorcycles is thinking of all those riders who can’t ride over longer distances in the very hot or the very cold season. The ClimaCommand Seat is said to be the world’s first bike seat that can both heat and cool the butt of the people riding on it.
And it’s now available as an upgrade for Indian’s big bagger bikes Roadmaster, Chieftain, Springfield and the Chief.
True enough, heated seats and grips are standard with many motorcycle makers, but the ClimaCommand is different because it can also offer relief during the hot season. This is the world’s first motorcycle seat that can heat and cool the rider and passenger.
Unlike HVAC systems in cars, there are no perforations in the seat to deliver cool air. The patent-pending ClimaCommand technology allows a thermoelectric module within the seat to virtually make the surface cold to the touch and thus offer relief from hot-weather discomfort.
The thermoelectric module pumps heat away from the rider, while a ducting system cools the module. The seat itself is made of graphene, a highly conductive material that optimizes the distribution of cooling or heating. Because it’s not perforated, it’s waterproof and more durable.
“Despite advancements in heating and cooling for seats, we had yet to see a cooling technology that truly eliminated the discomfort of hot-weather, and with ClimaCommand, our engineering team has finally solved this problem,” Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle, says in a statement.
“Our thermoelectric technology paired with graphene material is truly a game-changer, and another example of Indian Motorcycle bringing difference-making innovation to the market,” Clifford adds.
Perhaps just as importantly, independent controls allow for different modes on the rider and passenger seat, which means that each can adjust settings according to their own level of comfort. They can choose from three different modes on both heating and cooling: low, medium and high. To make the ride even more comfortable, the passenger seat pairs with optional backrest and armrest pads.
The ClimaCommand seat costs $1,199.99 plus shipping and install and is already available to order.
True enough, heated seats and grips are standard with many motorcycle makers, but the ClimaCommand is different because it can also offer relief during the hot season. This is the world’s first motorcycle seat that can heat and cool the rider and passenger.
Unlike HVAC systems in cars, there are no perforations in the seat to deliver cool air. The patent-pending ClimaCommand technology allows a thermoelectric module within the seat to virtually make the surface cold to the touch and thus offer relief from hot-weather discomfort.
The thermoelectric module pumps heat away from the rider, while a ducting system cools the module. The seat itself is made of graphene, a highly conductive material that optimizes the distribution of cooling or heating. Because it’s not perforated, it’s waterproof and more durable.
“Despite advancements in heating and cooling for seats, we had yet to see a cooling technology that truly eliminated the discomfort of hot-weather, and with ClimaCommand, our engineering team has finally solved this problem,” Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle, says in a statement.
“Our thermoelectric technology paired with graphene material is truly a game-changer, and another example of Indian Motorcycle bringing difference-making innovation to the market,” Clifford adds.
Perhaps just as importantly, independent controls allow for different modes on the rider and passenger seat, which means that each can adjust settings according to their own level of comfort. They can choose from three different modes on both heating and cooling: low, medium and high. To make the ride even more comfortable, the passenger seat pairs with optional backrest and armrest pads.
The ClimaCommand seat costs $1,199.99 plus shipping and install and is already available to order.