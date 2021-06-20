4 2021 Mustang Mach 1 GTA V Mod Looks Surprisingly Real, Interior Is Spot On

3 Ford Mustang GT California Special Looks Even More Special on 20" Vossen Wheels

1 Twin-Turbo Mustang Known as “Great White” Loves Doing Wheelies, Runs Low 7s Easy

More on this:

Ford Mustang Goes From Wheel Curber to Asphalt Hugger With One Tune

Due to the numb steering, the Ford Mustang is one of those cars that will bite your head off when you least expect it. Thus, it has developed quite a reputation for itself, as we all know the numerous videos that show various examples biting the curb, or worse. 7 photos



Used by Ferrada to advertise their CM1 five-spoke set, in Brushed Cobre, it tapped into its artsy side in a video released by the wheelmaker earlier this week, doing the usual stuff. Those familiar with Ferrada’s clips know what to expect, so you’re in for a one-and-a-half-minute treat, regardless if you’re a Mustang fan or not.



As for those new jog shoes, they are offered in 20 and 22 inches, widths ranging from 8.5 to 12 and 9 to 11 inches respectively, and are the pride and joy of other rides. Exploring Ferrada’s official website, we have seen them on a different number of cars, from the Mercedes- AMG GT 63 S, to the Audi RS6 Avant, Dodge Charger and Honda Accord. And we have to admit that this tuned



In terms of pricing,



However, this particular sixth-gen Ford Mustang is a head-turner for different reasons. First, it has a wild body kit , with new front and rear bumpers, side skirts and big ducktail spoiler, second, it rides very close to the ground, and third, it boasts a new pair of wheels.Used by Ferrada to advertise their CM1 five-spoke set, in Brushed Cobre, it tapped into its artsy side in a video released by the wheelmaker earlier this week, doing the usual stuff. Those familiar with Ferrada’s clips know what to expect, so you’re in for a one-and-a-half-minute treat, regardless if you’re a Mustang fan or not.As for those new jog shoes, they are offered in 20 and 22 inches, widths ranging from 8.5 to 12 and 9 to 11 inches respectively, and are the pride and joy of other rides. Exploring Ferrada’s official website, we have seen them on a different number of cars, from the Mercedes-GT 63 S, to the Audi RS6 Avant, Dodge Charger and Honda Accord. And we have to admit that this tuned Mustang is the most eye-catching of the batch.In terms of pricing, Ferrada is asking $2,140 for the smallest set, which measures 8.5x20 inches, and $2,740 for the 12x20-inch ones. The 9x22-inch wheels are a $2,640 affair for the complete set, whereas the 11x22-inch ones cost $2,940. Keep in mind that these prices likely vary depending on the chosen finish, but if you have more questions on the topic, then you should reach out to them directly, after watching the following clip, of course.