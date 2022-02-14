2023 BMW X6 Looks Better With the Camo On Than Off, They Should Offer It as an Option

Bet you didn’t think the facelifted BMW X6 was going to show its reskinned face that quickly, did you? Well, we know they look real, but the pictures were actually computer-generated, and in our opinion, they do a decent job of previewing the upcoming crossover.
Honestly, unless you’re basically addicted to the models made by the Munich auto firm, it is likely that you cannot tell what’s new in the renderings shared by the peeps at Kolesa. But don’t fret about it, as we’ll walk you through every rearranged pixel.
Up front, it has a tweaked grille, with slender LED headlights on each side. The daytime running lights were incorporated into the main clusters, and further down, the bumper is all-new. It has smaller side air intakes and different lower grille that still features the big sensor in the middle for the semi-autonomous driving system.
We are by no means wheel experts, yet if we were to take a wild guess, we’d say that these are new as well. The profile, with the famous arched roofline behind the B pillars, which eats into the trunk space and provides less headroom for passengers sitting at the back compared to the X5, carries over unchanged. Out back, it has a new bumper, with integrated diffuser and tailpipe trim, repositioned reflectors, and updated LED taillights.
The illustrations portray the xDrive30d diesel-powered, all-wheel drive model, which should soldier on in Europe, alongside other similar gasoline and oil burners. A plug-in hybrid is understood to be in the cards as well for the facelifted iteration, and the full-blown M variants will live on. We don’t know when it will premiere, but the latest unofficial intel suggests that we might see it sometime in 2023, perhaps in the first half, following the updated X5 that is supposedly due later this year.
