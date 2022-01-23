Larte Tries Polishing the BMW X6 M Competition Using Lots of Carbon Fiber

It may not be the prettiest vehicle out there, but the BMW X6 started the whole crossover coupe trend with the original model that came out back in 2007. Now, it’s in the third generation, and it is this one that fell in Larte Design's lap, albeit in the range-topping X6 M Competition flavor.
By installing a new body kit, the tuner has made it even flashier. However, their carbon fiber upgrades were actually made of the lightweight material and somewhat blend in with the dark grey paint finish.
The add-ons include the muscular hood, front splitter with a three-piece design, grille trim, over fenders, side mirror casings, two spoilers, one mounted on the roof and the other one on the tailgate, and custom diffuser, with two additional brake lights, and cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes.
Measuring 23-inches in diameter, and shod in sticky tires made by Continental, the black Y-spoke alloys came from the aftermarket world too, and contribute to the beefed-up looks of this super crossover. Finally, the tuner replaced the BMW roundels with their own logos at both ends and chose to retain the X6 M Competition badge on the tailgate, before calling it a day.
It appears that a power boost isn’t on the menu for this BMW X6 M Competition, so the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine is likely still rated at 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It rockets the stock model to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, and up to 155 mph (250 kph).
Now, while such an upgrade may not be found on their shelves, it’s widely available at other tuners. Manhart, for one, can unleash 720 hp (730 ps / 537 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) by installing a new exhaust system, and an auxiliary control unit, thus making it as powerful as the McLaren 720S, and even torquier.
